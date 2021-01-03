e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra BJP chief expresses disappointment over Saamna’s coverage of its leaders

Maharashtra BJP chief expresses disappointment over Saamna’s coverage of its leaders

Patil requested Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray to rethink over the language used in Saamana for the BJP leaders.

mumbai Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 09:57 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil speaks to media.
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil speaks to media. (PTI)
         

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil has in a letter to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana’s Editor Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray expressed disappointment over the language used for BJP leaders in the newspaper.

“I am writing this to you due to the language used for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other BJP national leaders and Maharashtra BJP leaders. Being the editor you are responsible for the content and language used in your newspaper,” Patil wrote in his letter.

“I very well know about you as a person and I am sure that you are also not fond of such language,” he added.

Patil requested Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray to rethink over the language used in Saamana for the BJP leaders.

“If you think that my request is not right and language used in your paper is right then you can happily continue using it,” he added. (ANI)

