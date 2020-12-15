Maharashtra: BJP protests outside Assembly over women safety, reservation

mumbai

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 15:00 IST

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Tuesday held a protest outside the state Assembly on the second of the winter session, over various issues including women safety and Maratha reservation.

Pravin Darekar, leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council alleged that the government is running away from discussions and is facing strong opposition.

“The Maharashtra government does not seem to be serious about Maratha reservation. It should put all its efforts in the Supreme Court for the Maratha Reservation. The government should also take care that OBC (Other Backward Class) reservations remain intact and unchanged,” he said.

BJP leader Pravin Darekar also commented upon the Bill approved by Maharashtra Cabinet, to be called the “Shakti Act”, in which it is said it has the provision of death for crimes against women and children.

“Shakti Law was our demand and we are happy that the law is being brought but there was no need to do hurry. The discussions are a must for any kind of additions or amendment in proposed Bills but the government seems to be in a hurry to just avoid a discussion,” said Darekar.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “Shakti Law is a very crucial Law and if it is passed in hurry, it won’t be effective. The government never talked to us about this, they should take this Bill to the next session if there is less time today but they should not hurry.”

The Bill to be called the “Shakti Act”, will come up for discussion and approval in both houses of the legislature during winter session, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said on December 10 after cabinet approved the bill in a meeting.

The two-day winter session of the legislature begun in Mumbai from December 14.

In another development, Independent MLA Ravi Rana representing the Badnera Vidhan Sabha constituency of Amaravati district has given a breach of privilege motion against Mumbai Police Commissioner and Amravati Police Commissioner for “illegally detaining” him in Amaravati during his protest for farmers.