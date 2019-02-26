Maharashtra budget session: Opposition boycotts governor address over RSS remark

The Opposition boycotted the address of Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on the opening day of the budget session on Monday, as a protest against his remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Rao had said earlier this month in Nagpur that the RSS is one of the most secular and inclusive organisations, which has always respected the right of individuals to practice their own faith.

Members from the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) staged a protest against the remarks and indulged in the sloganeering at the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan in Nariman Point. Jayant Patil, who is the NCP group leader in the Assembly, said that such remarks about a right-wing organisation was uncalled for as the Governor’s post is a constitutional post. He said that such remarks sow the seeds of divisiveness. Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council Dhananjay Munde said that they decided to boycott the speech as they were not sure if it will be in the interest of the state or the RSS.

The boycott was a rare incident and the first such in recent years.

In his more than 35-minute address to the joint meeting of the members from both houses, Rao spoke about the achievements of his governments and the social-development schemes launched by it. Governor said that his government was committed to the cause of reservations by addressing the demands of underprivileged communities like the Dhangar, Vadar, Parit, Kumbhar and Kolis in due course of time.

Referring to the Make In India week and Magnetic Maharashtra conclave held in 2016 and 2017 respectively, Rao said that Maharashtra has attracted the foreign direct investment (FDI) worth Rs3.36-lakh crore and leads in FDI in the country. “As a result of the sub-sectoral policies in Information Technology, Electronics, Defence and Aerospace, the state expects to attract Rs14,500 crore of investment with the generation of 1.15 lakh jobs,” he said.

He said that the government is preparing a new industrial policy with the objective of creating 60 lakh jobs and attracting investment of Rs10 lakh crore in near future.

The governor said that the effective implementation of the state ban on single-use plastic and thermocol cutleries has resulted in reduction of 50% of plastic waste generated.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 00:11 IST