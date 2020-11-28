e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra CM, governor not to accompany PM Modi during his SII visit in Pune

Maharashtra CM, governor not to accompany PM Modi during his SII visit in Pune

PM Modi began his three-city visit on Saturday to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila’s manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad in the morning.

mumbai Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 13:55 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Mumbai
Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Pune-based Serum Institute of India
Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra governor B S Koshyari and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will not accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said this in a statement.

“The chief minister and the governor will not be in Pune as the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has informed that their presence was not required since the prime Minister will be there for a brief visit,” the statement said.

Modi began his three-city visit on Saturday to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila’s manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad in the morning.

After Ahmedabad, the PM is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s facility in Hyderabad, after which he will proceed to Pune, where he will visit the SII, which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the vaccine.

The prime minister is scheduled to reach the Serum Institute campus around 4.30 pm.

tags
top news
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi hails Zydus Biotech Park team’s work after visit, to visit Bharat Biotech facility next
PM Modi hails Zydus Biotech Park team’s work after visit, to visit Bharat Biotech facility next
‘Why no ordinance for jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to ‘love jihad’ law
‘Why no ordinance for jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to ‘love jihad’ law
Allahabad HC junks plea for direction to teach Gita in school
Allahabad HC junks plea for direction to teach Gita in school
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
‘Don’t threaten,’ says Fadnavis after Thackeray’s veiled warning
‘Don’t threaten,’ says Fadnavis after Thackeray’s veiled warning
CBI raids 45 premises in 3 states, including Bengal over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases
CBI raids 45 premises in 3 states, including Bengal over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases
Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D
Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In