Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets Maratha leaders to discuss MPSC exams, supernumerary reservation

mumbai

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:38 IST

Following the aggressive stand taken by Maratha organisations to boycott the upcoming Maharashtra Public Service Commission exams and other demands related to recruitment and college admissions, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray held meetings with organisation leaders on Thursday. He will also interact with other community members on Friday. The decision about the MPSC exams and other demands is expected to be announced later today.

Maratha organisations have demanded to postpone the MPSC exams being held on Sunday at various centres across the state. The community has contended that in the absence of Maratha reservation, youth from the community may lose the opportunity of getting government jobs if the exams are not postponed till the quota matter is resolved.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court (SC), on September 9, stayed the reservation to Marathas in jobs and education for 2020-21. Marathas were given reservations of 12% and 13% in employment and admissions, respectively, in 2018, under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act.

Nearly 2.61 lakh applicants are vying for 200 government jobs in various categories. Besides this, the community has demanded an immediate decision regarding community members whose recruitment procedure has been completed, but their official letter has not been issued. Organisations have also been demanding supernumerary reservation until the Apex court decides on the matter.

Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and other key ministers from the state cabinet attended Thursday’s meeting with three delegations led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, BJP legislator Vinayak Mete and Suresh Patil of Maratha Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Mete said that the government was positive about cancelling the MPSC exams. “We have been assured by the government that the scheduled exams would be cancelled. We have also been assured that the state will positively consider our other demands. We have opposed our inclusion in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota and have also demanded supernumerary quota to safeguard the interests of our youth until the final decision is made,” he said.

Sambhajiraje said that they would continue their protest if the exams are not cancelled and warned the government of dire consequences if their demands are not met.

The government’s decision is, however, expected to be made only after meeting other delegations. “Few other organisations have demanded to be heard. A virtual meeting with various organisations has been organised for Friday afternoon, after which the final decision will be announced,” said an official from the CM’s office.

The split between organisations representing the Maratha community came to the fore during the meeting with the government, as the three leaders chose to meet separately. Mete later said that there were no differences among the leaders or organisations, and the government should have coordinated the meeting with better communication. “Solving the crisis is more important, and if several delegations are meeting the government, there should not be any objection to it,” he said.