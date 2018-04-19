Maharashtra Congress gears up for Lok Sabha elections

The Maharashtra Congress is all set to up the ante against the state government in the run up to the general elections expected to be held later this year or early next year.

The party has planned divisional conventions, followed by rallies in the presence of its national leadership over the next three months.

Congress held district-level workshops in 15 districts over the last three months, and workshops for the remaining 20 will be held over the next two months.

The leadership, comprising senior leaders such as state chief Ashok Chavan, and former chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan, Sushilkumar Shinde, address the party leaders in the day-long workshops on issues to be addressed before the voters to expose the shortcomings of the present government.

The panel also taps potential candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections from constituencies in the districts, and possibilities of alliances with local parties.

In order to reach a large number of potential voters, the party has been organising divisional-level conventions in all six divisions of the state over the next one month. The first such convention will take place in Nanded on Thursday, in the presence of former union minister Sachin Pilot, and other prominent state leaders. “We have completed district-level workshops in all Marathwada districts, while Vidarbha and western Maharashtra are on the verge of completion. After Marathwada, divisional conventions will be held in these divisions,” said a party functionary, who did not want to be named.

Another leader said that the conventions will be followed by Jan Akrosh rallies in all divisions.

“The next phase of the rallies will be in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi. He has agreed to participate in the rallies in all six divisions once he is free from the Karnataka elections. We are preparing for Lok Sabha elections assuming that they will be held in December,” he said.

“Before going to the voters, we are preparing our workers and local leaders and training them about the issues that need to be raised against the government. The district and divisional workshops and conventions are meant for this. The workers have been made aware about the empty promised by the state government, its failure to address the agrarian crises, and rising unemployment. The issues will be taken to the voters by the workers in the coming days,” said former state chief of the party Manikrao Thakre.