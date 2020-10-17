Maharashtra Congress seeks probe into Vivek Oberoi, Sandip Ssingh in illegal drugs case

mumbai

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 00:06 IST

The Maharashtra Congress has again questioned the ongoing Bollywood drugs probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and reiterated its demand for an investigation into movie producer Sandip Ssingh’s alleged link to the drug racket. The renewed demand comes close on the heels of a search conducted by Bengaluru Police at actor Vivek Oberoi’s house in Mumbai on Thursday.

A delegation led by the Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant met state home minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday and demanded to probe the drugs racket in Bollywood and its connection with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They also alleged the Central investigating agencies could be deliberately shielding Oberoi and Ssingh, who had together produced a biopic on Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

“I had demanded with NCB to investigate the BJP Drug connection in Bollywood. In my questions to NCB I had specifically mentioned the name of Aditya Alva found in Sandalwood drug racket who is brother in law of Vivek Oberoi who is partner of Sandeep Ssingh. But NCB didn’t pay heed,” Sawant tweeted.

“Despite having all the reports regarding BJP’s Bollywood drug connection, which were handed over by the state government to CBI, the NCB has not yet inquired into the matter. The names of the makers of Modi’s biopic had come up through media reports. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had also demanded an inquiry into the producer’s role, but no inquiry has been done as yet. The Bengaluru Police raided Oberoi’s house, but the Central agencies have not taken any cognizance of their [Oberoi and Ssingh] possible involvement in drug dealing,” Sawant said after his meeting with Deshmukh. He also asked why actor Kangana Ranaut was not called for questioning by the Central agency.

Sawant said that the home minister has assured them to remind the NCB about the investigation into the complaints submitted, and if the Central agency failed to investigate it, the Mumbai Police would take up the probe.

BJP has, however, rubbished the claims and dared Sawant to produce evidence in an appropriate forum.

“He is free to produce the evidence, if any, to the investigating agency or the courts. BJP never shields any wrong-doer, and the search at Oberoi’s house is an example of the same. PM Narendra Modi’s integrity or sincerity cannot be contested. The allegations by Congress leaders are malicious and born out of frustrations,” said BJP leader Madhu Chavan.

Ssingh’s public relations manager said there was no truth to the allegations and he could take legal action against those who are maligning his character.

“We dealt with all kind of false allegations for more than 100 days, and Ssingh’s family has gone through trauma because of it. It is now time for these people [who are levelling allegations] to face the repercussions. If Sawant is looking for more publicity by making allegations without any proof, he will have to pay for it. He is compelling us to take legal action against him,” said Deepak Sahu, public relations manager for Ssingh.

“Only Sawant would be able to tell about his agenda behind this baseless and false information or if he is being paid by somebody for it. CBI had summoned Ssingh and his statement has been recorded. Ssingh is even ready for an NCB inquiry as demanded by Sawant. But before that, Sawant should know that Ssingh does not drink or smoke, and this can be verified by the Congress leader from his sources in the film industry,” Sahu added.