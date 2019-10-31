e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Maharashtra doesn’t bow before Delhi, says NCP banner

After the ED named him in the case related to the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank ahead of the state elections, Pawar offered to visit the agency’s office voluntarily, putting it in a fix.

mumbai Updated: Oct 31, 2019 20:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Maharashtra’s history shows it never bows before the “throne of Delhi”, said a huge banner put up outside the office of the Nationalist Congress Party here.
Maharashtra’s history shows it never bows before the “throne of Delhi”, said a huge banner put up outside the office of the Nationalist Congress Party here.(HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra’s history shows it never bows before the “throne of Delhi”, said a huge banner put up outside the office of the Nationalist Congress Party here.

The banner was seen on Wednesday when newly-elected NCP MLAs met.

“History shows Maharashtra doesn’t bow down before the throne of Delhi,” it said.

It echoed the remark made by party supremo Sharad Pawar when the Enforcement Directorate named him in a money laundering case in September.

“Maharashtra follows the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We don’t bow before the Delhi `takht’ (throne),” Pawar had said on September 25.

After the ED named him in the case related to the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank ahead of the state elections, Pawar offered to visit the agency’s office voluntarily, putting it in a fix.

The ED was forced to inform Pawar that he need not come.

Notwithstanding the defections of some prominent leaders, the NCP went on to win 54 seats in the October 21 polls, 13 more than its 2014 tally, which is believed to have given it a second wind though it could not dislodge the BJP- Shiv Sena combine from power.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 20:28 IST

tags
top news
‘China illegally acquired Indian territories’: India responds to J-K comment
‘China illegally acquired Indian territories’: India responds to J-K comment
Govt asks WhatsApp to explain hacking, says committed to protecting privacy
Govt asks WhatsApp to explain hacking, says committed to protecting privacy
‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs
‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs
Angela Merkel not to stand during India’s national anthem over medical condition
Angela Merkel not to stand during India’s national anthem over medical condition
Govt works on disability pension rule to curb misuse, will start from the top
Govt works on disability pension rule to curb misuse, will start from the top
Saw them get tea for Anushka at World Cup: Engineer slams India selectors
Saw them get tea for Anushka at World Cup: Engineer slams India selectors
Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
Spyware attack on Indians via WhatsApp? | ‘Pegasus’ controversy explained
Spyware attack on Indians via WhatsApp? | ‘Pegasus’ controversy explained
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News