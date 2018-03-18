Maharashtra electricity board employees booked for negligence in boy’s death

The Kanjurmarg police on Friday booked officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for death of an 11-year-old boy who was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire.

The incident occurred at 1.30pm on December 26 last year opposite a temple close to Bhandup railway station. The deceased, Ankush Subhash Thakur, a resident of Shyamnagar in Bhandup (east), came in contact with the distribution box, which resulted in his death. “Ankush along with his friends were walking nearby a nullah when he was electrocuted after coming in contact with the live wire,” said Gajanan L. Tapale, senior police inspector, Kanjurmarg police station.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The police investigations revealed that adequate precautions were not taken and safety measures were ignored. The incident could have been avoided, police said. “The wires should have been covered and there should have been a proper inspection,” said Tapale.

The police are identifying the accused employees responsible for maintaining the distribution box. A report was sought from MSEDCL in this regard. “After it was revealed that the death was caused due to electric shock, we registered a case,” said Tapale. “We are investigating who are responsible for keeping a check after which further actions will be taken.”

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304-A (causing death by negligence). A complaint in this regard has been registered by Ankush’s father Subhash Thakur.