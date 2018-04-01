Maharashtra extends deadline for farm loan waiver scheme till April 14

The Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for filing online application till April 14 for its ambitious farm loan waiver scheme, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana (CSMSSY). Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis declared this on Saturday. The last date for filing the application was March 31.

The decision was taken in order to allow the remaining eligible farmers to file their online applications and avail the benefits of the scheme. The first deadline for filing application for the loan waiver scheme was September 15. Since then the state government has been extending the deadline time and again.

“We have extended the date for online submission of applications by the farmers for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana (historic loan waiver) from March 31 to April 14, 2018. Extension also given for availing benefits of One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme under the CSMSSY up to June 30, 2018,” Fadnavis said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has decided to kick-off the fourth phase of its ‘Halla Bol Andolan’ against the BJP-led state government demanding, among others, complete loan waiver for the farmers, implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report to ensure better prices for agricultural produce and so on. The agitation will start on April 2 from Kolhapur and conclude at Daund city near Pune district on April 12.

The third leg of the ‘Halla Bol Andolan’ was concluded at Jalgaon of north Maharashtra region on February 21. The first and second legs were carried out in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions in the past four months.