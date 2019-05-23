Maharashtra FYJC admissions: Students can withdraw applications online this year

To ensure that more students get a seat in junior colleges of their choice, the state education department has added the option of withdrawal of admissions in its online system for the academic year 2019-20.

This means, students securing admissions elsewhere can easily withdraw their earlier applications in time. “We urge students to use this facility, as it will open up seats for other eligible students,” said a state education department official.

The online portal for admissions will open on May 27.

Students who secure a seat in state-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), or decide to continue with the non-state board schools and those who wish to opt out of the first year junior college (FYJC) admissions will now be able to do so online.

The education department will circulate a 92-page admission booklet across schools and guidance centres, which will have details about the seat reservations in minority and non-minority junior colleges. This year, with the introduction of quotas for Marathas and the socially and educationally backward classes, reservations at non-minority colleges in the city will reach 83-93%.

Minority colleges, which have 50% seats reserved for the minority quota, would be able to surrender these seats only after three rounds of Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

The department has asked parents to refrain from pressurising students and read the admission process before applying. “Many parents do not read the booklet and make basic mistakes while filling their forms. Since the process is online, such errors can cost the student, so parents should be careful,” the official added.

First Published: May 23, 2019 01:01 IST