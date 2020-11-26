e-paper
Maharashtra: Glistening ‘blue tide’ along Mumbai, Sindhudurg coasts

Bioluminescence has been an annual occurrence along the west coast since 2016 during the months of November and December

mumbai Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 10:37 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Bioluminescence at Devgad beach in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra.
Bioluminescence at Devgad beach in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra.(Sourced: Sanit Acharekar )
         

The tide that produces a fluorescent blue hue—bioluminescence—made an appearance on Tuesday night on Juhu beach in Mumbai and Devgad beach in Sindhudurg along Maharashtra’s coastline.

Bioluminescence has been an annual occurrence along the west coast since 2016 during the months of November and December. The natural phenomenon is characterised by the emission of light produced by phytoplanktons (microscopic marine plants), commonly known as dinoflagellates. The light is produced through a series of chemical reactions due to luciferase (oxidative enzymes) protein, according to E Vivekanandan, consultant and scientist, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute.

“This occurrence could be taking place along several areas on the west coast during this time of the year,” he said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Panje tidal water blockade lifted, strengthens demand for bird sanctuary

Marine scientists said one of the main factors for its occurrence could be eutrophication – the reduction of oxygen in the water – which makes the phytoplanktons very dominant.

Marine researcher Shaunak Modi, director, Coastal Conservation Foundation spotted the occurrence at 11.45pm Tuesday at Juhu Koliwada, where locals are known to describe the fluorescent occurrence as ‘neeli machli’ (blue fish). The occurrence was spotted off Devgad beach by one Sanit Acharekar.

“This is a recurring phenomenon which is caused by a bioluminescent plankton called Noctiluca scintillans, commonly known as sea sparkle. While smaller blooms may be harmless, slow moving larger blooms may cause severe hypoxic conditions that result in fish die-offs in an area,” said Modi.

Bioluminescence has been observed across India’s coast as well as the coastline of many beaches in the world such as Maldives, Vietnam, Indonesia, USA, Australia and many other countries.

Similar to the blue tide, there exists another such phenomenon called red tide or harmful algal blooms that emits red light. It is rare occurrence caused when colonies of algae—simple plants that live in the sea and freshwater—grow out of control while producing toxic or harmful effects on people, fish, shellfish, marine mammals, and birds.

