Maharashtra government forms new body to run Mumbai’s Metro corridor

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has established the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMOCL) to carry out the “business and operation” of the upcoming 13 Metro corridors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

While the MMRDA got the Centre’s approval to set up the corporation on June 10, it is now finalising a logo for the company, which will operate from Bandra-Kurla Complex office. The idea is to integrate the operations and maintenance of all Metro corridors under one authority.

The Maharashtra government has also written to the Centre to bring Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) under the ambit of MMOCL, once the construction of the underground line is completed. The line is being executed by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), a joint venture of the government of India and Maharashtra.

Officials said the Mumbai Monorail will also be operated by the new company.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis approved the establishment of the company in November 2018. The company will be an autonomous body, with the metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA as its chairman. The MMRDA has called for applications to fill in 1,100 posts in the new company.

The company will be led by a managing director, an IAS officer, just like other public-run companies such as Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Dilip Kawathkar, joint projects director, MMRDA, said, “We have invited applications by June 25. The company will be set up under MMRDA and undertake all Metro operations.” The company will be run using the ticketing and non-ticketing revenue earned from all Metro corridors. MMRDA will also build a centralised operation and control centre – Metro Bhavan – for all lines in Aarey.

The Maharashtra government has set a roadmap for the 13 lines in the MMR. Of these, six lines are currently under-construction in Mumbai. Two of these lines – 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and 7 (Andheri E-Dahisar E) – will be open for commercial operations by the end of 2020.

