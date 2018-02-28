Maharashtra government gives Mumbai plot for bullet train, work to begin by year-end

In a significant development, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday, handed over a plot at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai for the underground terminal of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) that owns the BKC plot handed over the possession of the land to the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC), a Railway Ministry undertaking that is building the bullet train project.

In a function at the Central Railway headquarters at CSMT, MMRDA commissioner UPS Madan handed over documents of the land at G-block to NHSRC head Achal Khare, in presence of railway minister Piyush Goyal, chief minister Devendra Fadanvis and other dignitaries.

NHSRC officials said that they are now planning to start the bullet train terminal work at BKC by year-end or early next year. It has planned a three level underground terminal, at about 25 meters depth on the 0.9 hectares land in the ‘G ’ block of the biggest business district in Mumbai.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, which will cut the current six-hour journey between the two cities to 2-2.5 hours, will be 508 kilometres long, of which 120kilometre will be in Maharashtra. Of the total 12 stations, four stations will be constructed in Maharashtra. The bullet train project is estimated to cost around 1.10lakh crores.

Initially, MMRDA was reluctant to give the land for the project as it has earmarked it to build an International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). But later on it agreed to give land for the bullet train terminal with certain conditions.

Meanwhile, NHSRC has assured to integrate the bullet train terminal with IFSC building proposed to be constructed above it.

The distance of airport from this terminal will be about 5km and the existing Bandra railway station of Western Railway will be about 3km. “Mumbai high speed railway terminal at this proposed location will benefit the public at large, as the station is located in the central business district with Mumbai metro station at a walking distance,” states the corporation release.

NHSRC further claimed that the bullet train project will bring development to satellite towns of Boisar and Virar, as the high speed train will offer commuting options to the public of this area to go to Mumbai. Travel time from Boisar, Virar and Thane to Mumbai will reduce drastically.

“People from Boisar will be able to reach Mumbai in 39 minutes, whereas travel time from Virar and Thane would be 24 minutes and 10 minutes respectively,” NHSRC stated.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on September 14.