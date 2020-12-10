Maharashtra govt denies request Mumbai corporation request to impose night curfew in the city

mumbai

The Maharashtra government has denied Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) request to impose night curfew between 11pm and 6am in the city, after it found many night clubs violating the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, and operating till 4am on weekends, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Wednesday.

During several raids, BMC found over 2,000 people gathered in small spaces of less than 4,000 square metres, not wearing masks, and not maintaining social distancing.

The letter with this request was written earlier this week. However, Chahal said, “The government is not in favour of imposing a curfew as it creates panic among citizens, and has decided to wait and watch till December 25. If citizens continue to violate the Epidemic Act, are careless about Covid-19 guidelines, and the establishments continue to operate overnight, the government will be forced to impose a curfew.”

According to the Epidemic Act, more than 50 people are not allowed to gather at a location at a time.

On Saturday last week, BMC raided three night clubs in the city in the Bandra and Lower Parel area, after receiving a tip that they were operating overnight on Friday. Subsequently, atleast a 1,000 people were asked to leave by BMC officers during the raid, and many others left voluntarily, Chahal said. “BMC fined everyone who was not wearing a masks at this time. FIRs have been lodged against the owners of the night clubs. A decision on whether to cancel their licenses to operate has not been taken. An FIR is more serious than cancellation of licences,” he added.

All assistant commissioners of the 24 wards in Mumbai have now been asked to randomly raid night clubs in the city on weekends starting this week.

Presently, restaurants, eateries, bars and pubs in the city are open till 11.30pm, according to BMC’s unlock plans. Section 144 is still imposed in the city—it was first imposed at the start of lockdown in March.