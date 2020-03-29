e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra govt likely to ask schools not to collect fees till lockdown ends

Maharashtra govt likely to ask schools not to collect fees till lockdown ends

With the nationwide lockdown and suspension of classes across the country, Gaikwad said that schools must not force parents to pay fees.

mumbai Updated: Mar 29, 2020 15:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad has said that schools must not force parents to pay fees.
Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad has said that schools must not force parents to pay fees.(Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

Emulating the Haryana government’s directive to all schools asking them not to take fees till classes resume, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad has said that the state will also issue a similar directive.

With the nationwide lockdown and suspension of classes across the country, Gaikwad said that schools must not force parents to pay fees. “We might issue a directive in the coming week which will apply to all boards. At a time when people across classes are facing difficulties, schools must not collect fees, at least till the lockdown ends,” Gaikwad said.

On Saturday, the Haryana government directed all private schools affiliated with the Haryana School Board, ICSE, CBSE or any other board not to take school fees till normal classes were resumed. The step was taken after reports emerged of some schools forcing parents to pay fees.

With a nationwide lockdown imposed owing to the coronavirus pandemic, schools and colleges across the state of Maharashtra have also been shut.

tags
top news
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
You’ve enough funds, ensure no movement of migrants: Centre tells States
You’ve enough funds, ensure no movement of migrants: Centre tells States
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat and Jalalabad
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat and Jalalabad
86 people in India beat Covid-19, nearly 10% of all coronavirus patients
86 people in India beat Covid-19, nearly 10% of all coronavirus patients
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
‘I was extremely hurt...’: Key highlights of PM’s Mann ki Baat address
‘I was extremely hurt...’: Key highlights of PM’s Mann ki Baat address
Tata Sky Broadband will soon offer free landline calling service
Tata Sky Broadband will soon offer free landline calling service
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
trending topics
Covid-19 UpdateCoronavirus Live UpdatesSrinagar Coronavirus CasesNoida Coronavirus UpdateCoronavirus Cases Statewise DetailsSwara BhaskarChhattisgarh Coronavirus updateDivyanka TripathiPM Modi Mann ki Baat

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news