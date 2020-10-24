e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Independent MLA who pledged support to BJP joins Shiv Sena

Maharashtra: Independent MLA who pledged support to BJP joins Shiv Sena

Geeta Jain’s supporters said after winning the elections last year, she expected the BJP to give her the charge of the party in twin cities of Mira-Bhayander located north of Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 15:25 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Geeta Jain.
Geeta Jain.(HT Archive)
         

Independent lawmaker Geeta Jain joined Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena on Saturday. A former mayor, Jain contested as an independent candidate after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied her ticket for the 2019 assembly election. She defeated BJP’s Narendra Mehta and initially pledged support for the party.

Chief minister and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray inducted Jain into his party.

Jain’s supporters said after winning the elections last year, she expected the BJP to give her the charge of the party in twin cities of Mira-Bhayander located north of Mumbai. Mehta still holds sway there and Jain felt she was being ignored, they added.

Some BJP councillors from Mira-Bhayander are expected to follow Jain in joining the Shiv Sena.

