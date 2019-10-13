Maharashtra international board now has a mobile app to train teachers

mumbai

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 00:47 IST

The newly-constituted Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB) launched a mobile application to ensure that the teachers of the schools affiliated with the board get constant training and guidance. Teachers will have to undertake three training modules on the app, named ‘Nachiket’, within the next one year.

Under the recently launched training programme, teachers in schools under the MIEB will get acquainted with teaching methods and introduction to key concepts on the app in an interactive manner and will be exposed to different teaching pedagogies that are in line with the board’s focus on conceptual learning approach.

The three training modules have been developed by the Shyamchi Aai foundation, along with the members of the board of studies (BoS) under MIEB. Teachers would have to complete each of the three modules within 30 days. At the end of each module, an assessment would be made to understand how much the teachers have learnt from the process, depending on which, they would be guided by experts.

“The first module deals with understanding child psychology, how children learn and methods to be deployed while teaching students at the elementary level. The second module is on the key concepts, which form the basis of the curriculum in various subjects, and the final module is on leadership development for teachers, in which they would be trained to become better leaders and to make a change in their respective school ecosystems,” said Sheetal Bapat, founder director of Shyamchi Aai foundation.

Teachers will be introduced to concepts with the help of audio visual tools that include videos and interactive activities. “The name Nachiket implies a curious child. The app would introduce teachers to the various concepts. They would be guided by an animated student, who is curious and always has queries about several things. Each module has a 20-hour duration and teachers can take them anywhere as it’s available on their mobile phones,” Bapat added.

Shirisha Sathe, psychologist and president of research and development at Shyamchi Aai foundation, said that an online module would help in avoiding the dilution and distortion of the training content, while reaching on a one-on-one basis at the same time.

“In traditional training, it is difficult to understand how much a teacher has understood, as only a handful would end up participating. In this kind of training, each teacher needs to understand what is taught as he or she can go to the next module only after that,” she said.

The content, as per Sathe, is a holistic, involving a one-of-its-kind interdisciplinary approach. “For instance, we begin teaching the teachers science by introducing how science evolved.”

