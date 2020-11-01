Maharashtra Police recorded lowest Covid-19 deaths in October

mumbai

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:29 IST

After witnessing an alarming spike in Covid-19 mortalities in September, the state police force in October recorded its lowest-ever Covid deaths since June. The department recorded 37 fatalities in October, down from 91 deaths in September, 54 in August, 43 in July and 33 in June. There has also been a steady decline is coronavirus cases in the force.

According to the police department, in October, 3,041 new cases of Covid-19 were reported across various police commissionerates and district police units in the state. In September, the spread of the contagion in the police department was highest with 8,254 cases. In August the case count was 6,077 and around 5,000 in July.

“Fatalities kept on increasing and were maximum in September. They have reduced significantly in October,” said Sanjeev Singhal, additional director general of police (administration).

In October, 4,574 policemen recovered from Covid-19 and many of them resumed duty.

According to the state police, 194 new police personnel got infected with Covid-19 in the last four days, taking the overall caseload to 26,589.

According to information provided by Manoj Patil, superintendent, state police control room, 1,386 infected police personnel are active patients while 24,919 have recovered fully. At present 10,247 policemen are in quarantine.

Mumbai Police, which has reported the most Covid-19 cases and casualties, has witnessed significant improvement in the last few weeks. On Saturday, the city police recorded just 10 new cases among its personnel. The total caseload of the force now stands at 6,797, with 92 Covid deaths.

“Mumbai Police has only 274 Covid active cases. Cases have gone down significantly in the past week. In the last seven days, the force recorded 10, 13, 21, 16, six, 12, and eight cases daily. The mortality rate of the Mumbai Police stands at 1.35%,” said Rajkumar Vhatkar, joint commissioner of police (administration).

Vhatkar said that over 85% of the infected policemen in the Mumbai Police have already recovered and resumed duties.