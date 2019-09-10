Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena interviews candidates for all 288 seats

mumbai

Even as the seat-sharing talks between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena are progressing, the Sena is conducting interviews of aspiring candidates for all 288 Assembly seats for the upcoming election in Maharashtra.

The BJP and Sena leaders have completed the first round of discussions. The process began on Tuesday at Shiv Sena Bhavan, with sitting MLAs and aspiring candidates from western Maharashtra being interviewed by a panel. Sena functionaries said the alliance is on track, but the exercise is a show of “strength” as the Sena wants to be prepared for any “eventuality”.

“The seat-sharing discussions are progressing smoothly, but we want to ready for any eventuality. Last time, we were caught unawares,” said a Sena functionary on the interviewers’ panel.

Candidates for seats in Pune, Satara and Sangli were interviewed on Tuesday, while candidates for Kolhapur, Solapur will be screened on Wednesday. Interviews of aspiring candidates for seats in Vidarbha, Marathwada, north Maharashtra and Konkan will carried out between September 13 and September 20.

Another party functionary added the interviewer’s panels, which has Sena leaders, women-wing leaders, and Yuva Sena functionaries, screen candidates on their record, work carried out, ability to win, coordination with cadre, etc. “The list will be sent to Uddhav ji for a final decision,” the functionary said.

