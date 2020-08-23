e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra reports 10,441 new Covid-19 cases, 258 deaths

Maharashtra reports 10,441 new Covid-19 cases, 258 deaths

mumbai Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
So far, as many as 4,88,271 Covid patients have recovered in Maharashtra, including 8,157 people who were discharged on Sunday.
With 10,441 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s state tally reached 6,82,383 on Sunday, a state health official said.

Maharashtra reported 258 deaths due to coronavirus in last 24 hours, taking the state’s toll to 22,253. There are 1,71,542 active coronavirus cases in the state at present.

So far, as many as 4,88,271 Covid patients have recovered in Maharashtra, including 8,157 people who were discharged on Sunday.

According to reports, Maharashtra so far has conducted 36,16,704 virus tests across the state.

Whereas Pune district in Maharashtra reported 2,580 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 1,45,041, according to PTI. With 61 new deaths reported in last 24 hours, Pune’s toll went up to 3,556.

The commercial capital of India, Mumbai reported as many as 991 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, with Dharavi reporting six fresh cases in last 24 hours.

Overall case count of Mumbai rose to 1,36,348, including 18,567 active cases. Thane, a district close to Mumbai, reported 2,670 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, which took the district’s tally to 3,09,008.

