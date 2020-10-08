Maharashtra sets up Chandrapur human-tiger conflict resolution study group; report by Dec 31

mumbai

Oct 08, 2020

Taking cognisance of the rising human-tiger conflict in Chandrapur, the Maharashtra government has set up an 11-member committee to look into options for conservation, relocation of tigers, and suggest measures to reduce conflict.

Forest minister Sanjay Rathod said the committee will submit its report by December 31 and a government resolution on its formation would be published on Thursday.

“Since Chandrapur has the highest number of tigers in the state, the number of conflict cases has increased. As directed by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, this committee will assess different aspects associated with this conflict such as suspected problem areas...views and suggestions from locals, previous cases and actions taken... [the panel will conduct] in-depth study on the rise in cases this year,” said Rathod.

Chandrapur’s chief conservator of forest, NR Praveen, will head the panel.

Milind Mhaiskar, principal secretary (forest), called the formation of the committee a very important decision. He said striking a correct balance for tiger density is crucial for the entire landscape, and especially in the context of reducing human-wildlife conflict. “Final decisions based on this study also have the potential to enrich other areas in Maharashtra with an increase in the tiger population.”

The toll from the human-tiger conflict in Maharashtra mounted to 32 this year when a 70-year-old man was killed in Chandrapur on Monday. Of these, 27 deaths have been reported from Chandrapur alone, according to the forest department. Three tigers have been captured from the district this year, and operations are underway to capture a male tiger (RT1) blamed for killing the 70-year-old. RT1 has also attacked 11 people while evading efforts to tranquilise it since February this year.

In May, the forest department submitted a proposal to the government suggesting the translocation of 50 tigers from Chandrapur to areas with low tiger density. It also proposed sterilisation of male tigers. On August 8, Thackeray directed the formation of the panel while turning down the idea for sterilisation.

“With coordination among different state departments, awareness drives at villages and developing a protocol with villagers for reporting tiger movement, the forest department has taken a lead in addressing conflict cases in a meticulous manner in Chandrapur by ensuring the safety of both human and tiger lives,” said Nitin Kakodkar, principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife). “The committee’s suggestions will help develop specific strategies and remedies for addressing this issue.”

A National Tiger Conservation Authority and Wildlife Institute of India (Dehradun) study on the status of tigers in 2018-19 found Chandrapur to be the region with maximum human-tiger conflict.

Of its 11,443 sq km area, forest areas are spread across 5,206 sq km in Chandrapur.

Between 2002 and 2014, 63 deaths were reported due to tiger attacks, according to forest department data. As many as 84 deaths were reported between 2016 and 2020.

The tiger population in Maharashtra has increased from 103 in 2006 to 168 in 2010, 190 in 2014 and 312 now. Chandrapur is home to 175 of the 312 tigers.

“This year, we have had a difficult time with a very high number of tiger kills,” said Praveen. “Rise in conflict maybe because Chandrapur has more than 50% of total tigers in Maharashtra in one district while at the same time almost 45% of the total geographical area is under forest cover with fragmented forest patches interspersed with the agricultural landscape. There is a high tiger dispersal rate into agricultural areas while large numbers of people are dependent on farming as their mainstay. The clash leads to conflict.”