Maharashtra to change law to make Marathi compulsory in CBSE, ICSE schools

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the government will change the law to bring in stringent measures to make Marathi a compulsory subject in all non-state board schools.

According to a government resolution issued by the education department on June 20, 2012, it is compulsory for CBSE, ICSE, International board (IB) and other board schools to teach Marathi to students until Class 8.

Responding to a question raised by Sena legislator Neelam Gorhe, Fadnavis told the legislative Council: “It has been brought to my notice that many non-state board schools such as CBSE and ICSE schools do not teach Marathi, despite the rule. We will bring in stringent measures to ensure schools teach Marathi.”

Gorhe said a delegation of writers and activists have planned a protest on Monday over the issue.

In response, Fadnavis said, “I will meet this delegation on Monday, and address their issues. Vinod Tawde, minister for Marathi language and culture, will also be present with me.”

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 10:53 IST