Maharashtra to HC: Maratha quota is now under consideration

The state cabinet has accepted the recommendations made by the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes regarding the social and educational backwardness of the Marathas and is considering action to grant reservation to the community in public employment and education, the government told the Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday

On June 25, 2014, the state decided to grant 16%reservation to Marathas and 5% to specified 50 backward Muslim communities in public employment and education. Acting on a bunch of public interest litigations, another bench of high court on November 14, 2014 stayed the implementation of the decision, except for the 5% reservation for specified 50 Muslim communities in education.

The state then set up State Backward Class Commission to ascertain social and educational backwardness of the community. Maratha activist Vinod Patil had then approached the high court seeking work of commission be expedited.

As the report has been submitted, the bench of justice BP Dharmadhikari and justice Sarang Kotwal disposed of Patil’s petition.

