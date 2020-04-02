e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / MahaRera extends completion date by three months

MahaRera extends completion date by three months

mumbai Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

In view of the lockdown, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRera) has extended the completion deadline of all projects by another three months. The order issued on April 2 stated that all MahaRera-registered projects whose completion or revised completion or extended completion expires on March 20, 2020 has been given an extension of three months. MahaRera has already deferred its hearings and asked its staff to work from home.

top news
Coronavirus deaths climb to 53 in India, positive cases cross 2,000
Coronavirus deaths climb to 53 in India, positive cases cross 2,000
In rare move, Centre turns to young IAS officers to up Covid-19 battle
In rare move, Centre turns to young IAS officers to up Covid-19 battle
AIIMS coronavirus +ve doc’s wife infected, isolated, to deliver baby soon
AIIMS coronavirus +ve doc’s wife infected, isolated, to deliver baby soon
‘2 who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi died of Covid-19 today’: Kejriwal
‘2 who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi died of Covid-19 today’: Kejriwal
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS 6 launched, price details inside
Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS 6 launched, price details inside
Should the Centre extend lockdown, and other top news with Vikram Chandra
Should the Centre extend lockdown, and other top news with Vikram Chandra
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news