MahaRera extends completion date by three months

mumbai

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:38 IST

In view of the lockdown, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRera) has extended the completion deadline of all projects by another three months. The order issued on April 2 stated that all MahaRera-registered projects whose completion or revised completion or extended completion expires on March 20, 2020 has been given an extension of three months. MahaRera has already deferred its hearings and asked its staff to work from home.