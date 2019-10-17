Make offices, public places in Thane disabled-friendly: Voters

mumbai

Oct 17, 2019

Thane When 28-year-old Anjali Pandey visits government offices or schools, she needs help to pick her wheelchair to enter the buildings. Most public places and offices are not disabled-friendly.

Pandey met with an accident a few years ago and has been wheelchair-bound since then.

“Public transport needs to be disabled-friendly. Trains have coaches for the disabled but how do we get into trains with so much gap between the train and the platform. Some railway stations have lifts but many don’t. This makes it difficult for us to move around independently,” she said.

Considering all these problems, the Thane district collector has ensured voters do not face problems reaching the booth.

“The government will make provisions for a ramp and proper access to polling booths. Why can’t the provisions be made available in most public places throughout the year?” said Pandey.

Rohini Sathe, 27, resident of Majiwada, has been on a wheelchair since she was 10. A neurological problem affected her lower limbs. Over the years, she has learnt to travel on her own. However, she complained about the poor arrangement for Lok Sabha elections.

“During the Lok Sabha elections, my polling booth was a school in Ovla Majiwada and the polling booth was on the first floor. They only had a makeshift palkhi which was a chair tied to two bamboo poles. I wasn’t confident of using that. Eventually, some people lifted my wheelchair and took me to the first floor,” said Sathe.

Although buses and trains have provision for ramps for the differently-abled, it is difficult to manoeuvre on uneven roads or footpaths on a wheelchair. Potholes and uprooted tiles are a hindrance.

Kairavi Patil, 36, resident of Kopri, lost her legs in an accident a few years ago. She has been fighting for basic facilities for the physically challenged at public places.

“Changes in infrastructure should be initiated across all places from government offices to police stations. This includes footpaths too,” Patil said.

“Even public washrooms should have railings but I hardly see disabled-friendly toilets. It becomes difficult for us to be independent if the government ignores such requirement,” added Patil.

Senior citizens also face a similar problem. They find it difficult to access public washrooms. “We have multiple ailments and have to use the washroom many times. We need clean and hygienic washrooms. With the increasing population of senior citizens in the city, there is a need for more places for us,” said Raghavendra Odeyar, 72, resident of Waghbil.

The transgenders, too, feel neglected. “There is no documentation of our community. Many of us still do not have ration card or PAN card and other identity proof. The state should look at various policies introduced in Jharkhand and Kerala that have benefitted the third gender,” said Karina Ade, resident of Manpada.

Oct 17, 2019