Malavika’s Mumbaistan: D For Diva And Drama Queen

Could there be any better description of the phrase ‘drama queen’ than this weekend, when Rekha (like Madonna, Beyonce and Sting, she’s mononymous) dressed in all black with cat-eye shades and studded boots, demonstrated a dramatic display of faux horror when she came upon a portrait of Amitabh Bachchan and stole the show from right under the noses of younger and bigger stars who were present at Daboo Ratnani’s launch of his latest calendar. Clips of the actress demonstrating her histrionics have gone viral and have elicited much comment. Apparently, this delicious cameo took place when the star showed up at Olive and was requested by the paparazzi to pose in front of the photo wall, displaying this year’s desk calendar portraits, and had visibly cringed when she discovered that she’d inadvertently placed herself in front of Ratnani’s portrait of Bachchan. “She is a photographer’s delight,” said Ratnani. “She gets totally involved in the photograph, from its styling to lighting to props, even doing her own makeup.” Though the actress does not feature in this year’s almanac, Ratnani was thrilled that she’d taken the time to drop in at the event and remained at the venue for a while. Bachchan, who is this year’s Mr October, has featured 18 times in the calendar’s two decades of existence. This year, he is seen posing besides a bright red phone booth. “One of my earliest shoots with him had been in London with a similar booth, so I recreated it, since we were celebrating our anniversary,” says Ratnani. Jacqueline Fernandez (Miss December) on the other hand, was shot on a construction site, “very grunge, but sexy”, whereas for Tiger Shroff, (Mr March) and Varun Dhawan and (Mr December), Ratnani opted for a rickshaw and a beach, respectively. “Unlike my earlier calendars which were mostly studio based, this year, almost 80% of the portraits have been shot outdoors,” he says. Incidentally, considering for all her OTT theatrics at being in proximity with even his image, the diva might have been called to deliver a more substantial performance. According to sources, Mr Bachchan had been shooting right next door at Mehboob studio that evening and his arrival at the venue had been anticipated till the very last.

Would that have resulted in an Oscar winning performance? The mind boggles…

WTSWTM

What They Say:

“Priyanka Chopra spills the beans on her recent appearance on The Ellen Show.”

- Media reports recently

What They Mean:

“Ahem, from the promos it looks like Priyanka Chopra has spilled a lot more than beans on the show.”

Palace Portraits

Farah Khan Ali (right) with Diya Kumari. (Photo: Rahul Datta )

“We shot the picture in the City Palace, Jaipur, upstairs in the blue room, when I was shooting at the palace and around Rajasthan for my coffee table book, which will release in April this year,” said jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, about the photo she’d posted with Diya Kumari, from the erstwhile ruling clan of Jaipur, on the occasion of her birthday this week. “The palaces and forts in Jaipur have always been a source of inspiration to me in my work, partly because of my childhood friendship with Diya, who I have known for many years now, thanks to our parents being friends,” she said. The picture was accompanied by a reference by the designer to twinning. “We were mistaken many times to be sisters in our growing years on account of our bushy eyebrows and dark big eyes.” What is her friend, the mother of the dashing 20-year-old polo-playing Padmanabh (Pacho) Singh, considered one of his generation’s most eligible bachelors, like? “She’s all heart and a wonderful person inside out. In her growing years, she was very shy. She’s a doting mom to her children and very proud of the way all of them have turned out. With Pacho, she is loving, yet strict because her mom, Padmini Aunty, the erstwhile Rajmata, spoils him with love.”

The two friends do not spend as much time with each as they would like to. “We have been planning a girls holiday since couple of years, but she has been terribly busy. She says she will make it this year though,” says Khan Ali.

Back To School

Anuraag Bhatnagar at IIM-B. (HT Photo)

We came across this photograph of a vaguely familiar-looking back pack-toting student at class in IIM Bangalore this week. On second glance, it turned out to be Anuraag Bhatnagar, the high-profile hospitality honcho and the ‘Multi Property Vice President, Luxury, India, of the Marriott Group’, whose portfolio includes Mumbai’s St Regis Hotel. Bhatnagar, who holds a degree in hospitality from IHM Pusa, saw a quick rise up the ranks in India’s hotel sector and is routinely pictured with visiting celebrities and delegates, the likes of Mike Tyson and Big B. Now, word comes in that the hospitality maven is currently on a short sabbatical from work and has traded in his suit and tie for a backpack and water bottle as he brushes up his skills at the renowned institution. “Upskilling. Back to campus. Finance Masterclass at IIM-B. Demystifying finance jargons and lot more. Late night projects. New Friends!” he posted.

