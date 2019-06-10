Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Indian Khana In London

The fact that many of India’s high-profile cricket fans are currently in London to support the team’s endeavour at the World Cup, means an increase in demand for Indian cuisine, and London’s leading Indian restaurants are reporting an increase in bookings for reservations. Last week, actor Boman Irani along with funny-man and foodie Kunal Vijayakar were spotted dining at Chutney Mary, while cricket coach Ravi Shastri had popped over to the modern Indian restaurant Kutir, in Chelsea. And over the weekend, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, known for his love for cricket and Indian food was spotted at Mayfair’s upscale Jamavar, which is owned by the Nair family of The Leela group. “Honoured and privileged to have met a very humble gentleman, Mr Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani at Jamavar, London. His comment to hold the Indian flag in the world by creating food and restaurants like Jamavar, London was simply motivational,” shared the restaurant’s executive chef, Surender Mohan, about his chance meeting with India’s most powerful businessman.

Honey, They’re Playing Our Song

Anand Mahindra with wife Anuradha ( HT File )

He may have been in Mykonos, Greece, celebrating his wife-publisher, Anuradha Mahindra’s big birthday, in what is being described as a meticulously planned destination birthday getaway for around 20 members of close family. But make no mistake about it as India Inc’s Anand Mahindra had not lost his famous Twitter touch. “Am on a trip to Mykonos, Greece. At Nammos, a local nightspot that is thronged by people from around the world, I was delighted—to put it mildly—when the DJ spun this...” he tweeted from the beautiful island resort, posting a live grab from the dance floor while random revellers rocked to the lilting Punjabi hit ‘Lamberghini’ by singer-songwriter The Doorbeen. “Jai Ho India’s soft power,” the industrialist signed off. Expectedly, Mahindra’s gung-ho post was met with much excitement amongst his seven million followers on the micro blogging site, with many tweeting similar instances of Indian pride pouring out from loudspeakers, blasting familiar Indian tunes, underlining the ubiquity of the Indian presence worldwide. But given the patriotic spin of his communication, coming on the heels of the massive BJP victory, many followers were quick to point out the coincidence of the night club’s name with that of Prime Minister Modi’s (‘The name should ring a bell sir: Nammos’ went a typical comment.). But while the fact that the automobile tycoon’s choice of venue had anything to do with its name is unclear, one thing is for sure: even while he had tweeted a grab of the song, he had deftly avoided mentioning its name, which happens to be that of another car brand, indicating just how seriously the social media savvy industrialist takes these things. After all, Tweeple will recall, how the last time someone had reminded him of an iconic international car-making brand on his Twitter feed, Mahindra had actually gone off-line for a few seconds, bought the company and tweeted the announcement to his stunned follower! (On December 14, 2015, the Mahindra Group acquired Pininfarina Spa, designers for brands such as Ferrari, and Maserati, for about €168 million). Would Lamborghini feature anywhere on his wish list now? Stranger things have been known to happen.

Overheard

“Democracy in our India will succeed

If we have two parties

One on Friday night

The second on Saturday night.”

- Sign outside a Bandra hotspot

Bumbling Along With PC

Priyanka Chopra Jonas ( HT File )

It’s being described as an “intimate soiree filled with interesting conversations and cocktails”. So this week, when Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her dating app Bumble hosts members of the press and industry colleagues at the launch of the brand’s new campaign for their business-networking mode, over dinner, expect all roads to lead to the smart eatery in Juhu chosen for the occasion. We recall meeting Ms Jonas at the exact same site, a few years ago, when she was on the cusp of her international career and a few months before she met and married Nick Jonas. The evening had an electric frisson to it with everyone, from the crush of paps outside on the pavement, to the Bolly crowd and media inside, clamouring for the star’s attention and their five seconds of star dust. We’d spotted Rishi Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Ronnie Screwvala and Pradeep Guha amongst the sea of familiar faces. At regular intervals, we recall how members of PC’s core PR team had come up enthusiastically to us to say, “Please be patient. We are working on an exclusive face-to-face between the two of you,” when we had not requested any such thing at all. Being acutely aware of how futile and banal these meetings can be, we had tried to politely wriggle out of the encounter saying, “Don’t worry, it’s not important, she’s got so many people to meet…”

But nope, after half a dozen such assurances by her all-too efficient PR team, we recall, how one of them had led us to a small cluster of people, in whose midst the star stood, valiantly attempting to carry on concurrent conversations with five people at the same time. No surprises then, that in the awkward few seconds that had followed our introduction, we had managed to exchange smiles and a few mumbled pleasantries with PC, even while around us, her fans and friends had surged urgently, trying to get into her eye range. So, though we are looking forward to this week’s “intimate soiree filled with interesting conversations”, we can say with some certainty that going by past experience, we ourselves will most likely contribute very little towards it.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 00:00 IST