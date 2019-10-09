Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Lovely as a tree

mumbai

Once the shock and horror over news of Goa-based artist Shireen Mody’s death had settled, there was an outpouring of grief and anguish over the senseless tragedy, as friends from across the world posted messages of condolence. Described as ‘endlessly fun, wise, courageous, talented, funny and strong, strong like an ox’ and a woman with a ‘beautiful generous and sunny personality’, the 65-year-old, who’d given up the rat race to live and paint in Goa, almost 40 years ago, was a pioneer and icon of the Goa spirit: a Mumbai girl from a well-heeled Malabar Hill clan, who’d attended the Walsingham school and Elphinstone college, before running her own successful graphic agency in London; our lives had often intersected.

The first interview Mody ever gave, was to us, way back in the mid-1980s, when she’d just moved to the sunshine state. We can still recall the lasting impression she’d made then and we’d kept in touch over the many decades. Last November, we’d featured her and her talented artist-daughter Saffron Wiehl and the studio in Arpora that they’d launched, in this column.

There was always something light and magical about Mody, a woman who took the path less trodden, lived life on her own terms and who painted ethereal and vast canvasses of the Goan landscape, of which she was an intrinsic part.

Sadly, news of the gruesome murder of this vital and beautiful soul, who dedicated much of her life to communicating the beauty of trees and chose to live surrounded by them, broke, along with the news of the murder of vital and beautiful trees, in the middle of the night in Aarey.

We hope wherever she is, she is surrounded by nothing less than forests of them.

Save the date messages have gone out this week to celebrate the imminent wedding of Ruia scion Rewant, son of Madhu and Ravi Ruia. The industrial heir, once considered to be one of India Inc’ s most eligible bachelors (along with Ness Wadia), will be marrying his fiancé Karishma Choraria. “She grew up in London, but her family has old Mumbai connections and one part of it used to reside in a sprawling bungalow at Worli sea face,” says an insider. “One of her relatives is the Mumbai-based contemporary art collector Sunita Choraria, whose suburban mansion is said to be an art lover’s haven.”

Rewant Ruia

Though the save the dates mention dinner and cocktails in late December, invitees are not sure if this is for the actual wedding reception or one of the pre-nuptial celebrations. “Whatever it is, the city is gearing up for one of the most lavish extravaganzas” says the insider. “The Ruias like to do everything in style and this is after all Madhu and Ravi’s only son.”

According to the MMRC, it has chopped down 2,141 of the 2,185 trees since the Bombay High Court gave it the go ahead on Friday. That’s 98% of the 2,185 MMRC had sought to chop for the car shed of the Colaba-Seepz Andheri Metro 3.

-News reports yesterday.

A better description of ‘can’t see the wood for the trees’ will never be found.

“At a time when climate change is a global crisis, conversations like this are imperative. A voice like his, a true legend in this space is so important and inspirational for us all,” says actress Tara Sharma about hosting the global premier of celebrated English broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough’s new series, when she moderated a brief interaction with him via video-conferencing on Monday evening at the Royal Opera House.” It was an incredible honour to do this for a full house of children, aged 7-12, from various schools,” she said. “Needless to say, his warmth and knowledge shone through.”

Tara Sharma with her family at the event.

Sharma is no stranger to the subject. A nature lover, who has taken up an activist’s role to protect the environment on previous occasions, she describes herself as someone who ‘feels passionate about the need to save our coast and save our forests and save our earth. “Being a nature lover does not mean one is anti-development, rather it is a plea for responsible development,” she explains.

Sir David Attenborough

But there is another connection she has to Attenborough. “Being half Indian and half English, I’ve been a fan of his and have vivid memories of summer holidays in England sitting with my grandparents, watching or listening to him,” she says. “Also the fact that my late father Partap Sharma was such a renowned voice in India, hearing Sir David’s voice live made me think of daddy too,” said the doting daughter and mother of two boys, who helms her own talk show on parenting. “It would be a dream to have Sir David as a guest of season five of my show.”

