Malavika’s Mumbaistan: More Poonawalla Philanthropy

This Thursday will see the launch of ‘Swasth Immunised India’, a campaign initiated by Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla, who, along with wife Natasha, has been involved in many philanthropic endeavours. It was Adar’s contribution to the Swachh Bharat initiative that had won him commendation from PM Narendra Modi not too long ago. “Kareena Kapoor Khan, Natasha Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla are launching the campaign in Mumbai at a mid-city five star. Kareena will be the campaign ambassador and its aim is to educate and encourage parents towards the importance and benefits of administering important vaccines to their children unto the age of five years,” said a spokesperson.

Fun At The Races

(From left) Malti Jain, Lerato Mashile, Rosimar Susana and Zinia Lawyer at the races on Sunday.

Sunday afternoon was certainly one that saw Mumbai’s social set swirling around like storm - tossed swallows! Not only were there multiple brunches going on across the city, but the RWITC was witness to the Longchamp Million race, a late afternoon engagement, where over music, wine and shopping, (‘very French’, we were informed) the city’s luvvies could wind down. “The whole season has gone well with many good festivals,” said Zinia Lawyer, member of the club’s managing committee, who has infused a zest and sparkle into the city’s racing experience. The daughter of a racing clan, steeped in decades of horse lore, Lawyer has brought her experience with London Pilsner, the premium beer brand which she had headed and later sold to fellow racing enthusiast Vijay Mallya, to her new role. “The derby was a great success too.” And what’s next on the tracks? “Next week, I am getting ready for the Poonawalla Multi Million,” she said. And about the picture of herself with a colourfully dressed bevvy on Sunday, she informed: “The lady next to me is Rosimar Susana, consul general of Brazil who presented the Brazil cup; along with her is her friend Lerato Mashile who is the consul general for South Africa and next to her is Malti Jain.” Given the glamour she’s introduced to the sport, Lawyer’s efforts to make racing appeal to a wider section of Mumbaiites appear to be paying off. “Marketing has been a tough and full time job at the RWITC, but I am enjoying it,” she signed off.

Teenagers In Love

Sajjid and Laveena Mitha

You’ve got to hand it to city duo Laveena and Sajjid Mitha. From jetting off to exotic locales at the drop of a hat, to looking like a couple of teenagers in love, to hosting lively and elegant soirees, they epitomise a certain SoBo flair. This Sunday, they hosted a well-attended brunch at a smart new private, members-only club, which saw many of the city’s beautiful people in attendance. Amidst flowing champagne, a gin and tonic bar and a delectable lunch spread of Burmese, Thai and Japanese dishes, we spotted Bijal and Hetal Meswani; Sunaina and Manish Kejriwal; Khushnuma and Arzan Khambatta; Anoushka and Ashwin Sanghi; Mandira Bedi; Laila and Ricky Lamba and Suzanne Pillai among a host of others all in their Sunday best (in Mumbai that means white linens for the ladies and eye-popping coloured slacks for the guys). And not even a week later, comes their invitation to a military-themed glamming resort in the heart of the jungles of Lonavala, which specialises in affording guests a novel introduction to basic survival techniques and outdoor activities - in five star environs! “Each of our guests will be given Army uniforms and will be trained by veterans from the special forces and experienced Army instructors, Our guests will also have an option of experiencing India’s first professional military style obstacle course for civilians. The day will begin with a brunch on Sunday, March 3, followed by an hour’s drive into the jungle on all terrain military jeeps, where the training will begin. We will return to our luxurious tents to rest and then will meet for sundowners at the Gurkha Lounge followed by a fab dinner at Salaam Manekshaw. After a restful night and breakfast the next morning, you may drive home, with your newly acquired defence skills and an experience of a lifetime,” says their invite.

Phew!

A Candle For Karl

Malavika Sangghvi interviewing Karl Lagerfeld on the banks of the Seine.

The news of the passing of iconic fashion maven Karl Lagerfeld yesterday brought back a flood of memories. We had met and spoken to the legendary designer, creative head of both Fendi and Chanel, on many occasions, most memorably after his path-breaking fashion show for Fendi held on the Great Wall of China (gulp), where the searing winds from the Gobi desert were as responsible for our goosebumps as the thought that we were witness to an epochal occurrence. There had been other encounters too: a wonderful interview on the banks of the Seine following his sensuous exhibition of black and white photographs, ‘The Glory of Water’ held in all-black geodesic-style tented domes along the embankments, near the Pont Alexandre III bridge and also at a private viewing of his studio in Rome, where, though the legend had been absent, his desk, his drawings pinned on the walls and his designs under production had made him more present than ever. The interview in Paris had been insightful. Dressed in his famous high-collared shirt and structured jacket, his white hair in the famous pony tail that made him instantly recognisable, Lagerfeld had responded graciously to our inquisitive questions. We’d asked him about the growing chasm of distrust and suspicion between the genders and how fashion could be a bridge. Did he see it veering towards androgyny or extreme definitions of masculinity and femininity? “I believe girls should dress like girls and boys like boys,” he’d said, before going down memory lane to the time of his childhood in Hamburg. Why hadn’t he visited India, we asked him. “But I have visited,” he said, “I travel everywhere. In my head.”

Goodbye, Karl. You will certainly bring dollops of style to your next destination.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 00:26 IST