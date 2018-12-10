Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Mumbai, Posher

Christmas time is family time, and like her counterpart fashionista in London, Victoria Beckham, whose selfies with her sister Louise and rarely-seen brother Christian Adams at the Haig Club House Party in London’s Notting Hill this week have attracted notice, our own erstwhile Mumbai girl and recent export to London, Queenie Singh, also appears to be in the Christmas spirit with her daughter Tiara in London for the holiday season. Singh, whose marriage to the London-based Rishi Sethia fittingly took place on a luxury yacht in the middle of the Mediterranean, not too long ago, has taken to the London high-life like a fish to water. No surprises then that she ran into Posh at an event this week, at the latter’s store. “It had been organised by Harry’s Bar at her boutique, and as it was also being promoted by Sotheby’s, there were a few pieces of art exhibited too,” she said, when we spoke yesterday, adding, “Posh was very gracious and had many compliments about Tiara. They discussed her latest collection and as Tiara gave her a young person’s perspective, Victoria was all ears, which was very refreshing. Also, Victoria looked ravishing.”

We may be biased, but our Mumbai chi mulgi more so.

The Religion of Golf

Sadhguru on the golf course. (File Photo )

“If you play cricket and get beat, you can say the bowling was too good. Or you can say it bounced on me. But with golf, it’s just you and you. That’s all. That is the beauty of the game,” said the easy-riding, hell-raising, new-age sage Sadhguru of the Isha ashram Coimbatore, of his favourite game, a few years ago. As is known, the Guru, who is said to have never taken a lesson or been on a practice range, and above all, never been known to have taken a practice swing on the course, is a golf natural and possibly scored the first hole-in-one, on one of the toughest holes in the Mumbai Willingdon club. Combining his love for the game and his keenness to bring quality education to rural India each year, his ashram hosts the Isha Vidhya Golf Jaunt in Pune, which has gained momentum since its inception, in 2012. Golfers who have supported the effort in the past events have included the likes of prominent city golfers like Akshay Kilachand, Rahul Divan and Amit Luthra, the Asian Games gold medalist. This weekend too, the event saw golfers like businessmen Nari Dalamal and Suresh Bhojwani (our brother-in-law) along with professional golfer Anirban Lahiri, who currently plays on the European Tour, Asian Tour, and PGA Tour, take to the course. Incidentally, Sadhguru has been known to proclaim that if he was given Tiger Woods “for two weeks”, he could put him back right at the top! How Zen…

True Lies

We have always believed that handling one’s success is far more difficult than attaining it; nothing can be truer than in the case of this uber-successful young entrepreneur, who appears to have allowed it to go to his head rather soon. Weekly, the grapevine jangles with stories of his conspicuous consumption, his shiny sports cars and expensive accruements along with his alcohol-fuelled rages. The fact that some of his new ventures have not met with the success he envisioned, is said to have only added to his sense of hubris. The latest story to emanate has been his showdown with a nightclub in a popular five-star this weekend that was booked by a client for a private celebration and to which, he arrived along with 20 of his cronies, who were denied entry. Piqued, he swore to get the place shut down – for staying open after permitted hours – and is said to have created quite a shindig that kept the hotel’s residents and staff too-ing and fro-ing all night. As we were saying: handling one’s success is far more difficult than attaining it and nothing can be truer than in the case of this uber-successful young entrepreneur.

An Idea Whose Time Has Come?

Maleeka Lala at her Bedroom Gallery. (HT Photo)

It’s an idea whose time has probably come. Ever since real estate prices became prohibitory and social media sites like Airbnb and Twitter have made strangers into friends, we have wondered why people have not begun using their private spaces like homes to hold pop-up food art and theatre events. This week we learnt that media and art-maven Maleeka Lala, scion of two venerable old Sobo families (her grandparents from her mother’s side set up the Jaslok hospital trust) is doing something of this nature. “Welcome to Bombay Bedroom Gallery, Edition 1 – Bombay’s first bedroom art gallery,” began her missive, about her recent venture, which showcases a collection of contemporary and traditional paintings and prints that she has curated over the past three years, in her bedroom and dining rooms. “My intention is to show art lovers how the energy of a piece of art made with love can affect the vibrations of the room,” she says, about her collection of works on display, which include artists such as Arpita Bhavsar, Pavan Kavitkar, Kasinath Bose, Rahim Mirza and Rachna Toshniwal amongst others. “Mine is the first bedroom art gallery in Bombay, but it’s a concept that is a trend in New York for the past few years.”

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 01:14 IST