Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Oh, to be in England...

As noted earlier on these pages, the onslaught on London by hordes of well-heeled Indians (the Empire strikes back?) shows no signs of abating. Last week saw Mumbai’s affable nightclub owner, Rishi Acharya, do what every Indian traveller to London does — spend time with the same people they hang with in Mumbai… Acharya’s voyage into the great unknown included having dinner at Annabelle’s (now referred to as Ana-bens for obvious reasons), with fellow Mumbaiites Susanne Khan and Surily Goel, in a group including Sid Mallya, with pictures of them posing in front of the Club’s iconic monkey mascot surfacing on social media. But, his more interesting dinner was with the beleaguered spirits tycoon Vijay Mallya, who he had drinks and dinner with at the London Arts Club in a small group, which included VJM’s significant other, Pinky Lalwani, his son Sid, along with a few of their English friends. Acharya says he has known the Mallyas for almost two decades now. “From being my friend’s father, he became a friend of mine,” he said, adding, “I always try and meet Vijay when I reach London. I am not like most others who avoid their friends when they’re facing bad times.”

Understated and elegant

Manasi Kirloslar and Neville Tata.

It was seen to be a match made in India Inc heaven when it was announced that the lovely Bangalore-based Manasi Kirloskar and the Mumbai-based Neville Tata had got engaged, in a low-key private ceremony a couple of months ago. The daughter of industrialist and current President of CII , Vikram Kirloskar, and media maven Gitanjali, and the son of Noel Tata, the chairman of Trent and wife Aloo, daughter of Pallonji Mistry, have been dating for a while now and are said to be a perfect match as far as their work ethic, world view and commitment to upholding traditional family values are concerned. “For instance, both have expressed their preference for a simple, understated wedding,” said a source close to the family. And, this week, word comes in that preparations for the wedding that will take place at the end of August are already underway. We wish the couple every joy.

Mothers and daughters

Nandini Sen and Tara Alisha Berry.

Always good catching up with TV actress Nandini Sen, one-time Indian super model and Art of Living teacher, mother to Tara Alisha Berry, the protagonist of VIU’s hit web series ‘Love Lust and Confusion’. Already in its third season, the show is said to have garnered over a million views and is reported to have found great popularity amongst young people, championing as it does causes close to their hearts, such as gender equality and sexual freedom. “Tara had sung a song composed by Leslie Lewis, called Breaking Free, in season one of the show after much convincing by her director Victor Mukherjee. And, at the success party for the show last week, she sang it live on stage at the Hard Rock Café!” said the delighted mom, when we met over the weekend. “I wouldn’t have ever attempted to sing, let alone sing on stage, but my director believed in me more than I believed in myself! The experience was unreal and I had a blast,” said Berry when we spoke yesterday. “It helped that my co-star in the series, Meiyang Chang, is a professional singer.” And, both Sen and Berry agree the icing on the cake is that mother and daughter get to spend some quality time together. Yes, Sen — whose face graced billboards and hoardings of the India of the eighties and nineties — plays Berry’s reel-life mother in the popular series.

Channeling his inner Ranveer?

Kapil Dev

For months now, Ranveer Singh who appears to have learnt the art of marketing movies from Aamir Khan (and taken it many notches higher), has been teasing the public with his OTT appearances at cricket events, ostensibly to publicise his essaying of the role of Kapil Dev — the former Team India skipper who led India to its first World Cup win in 1983 — in an upcoming biopic. His efforts appear to have rubbed off inadvertently on the charismatic Haryanvi — or so netizens would have us believe when an earlier picture of the cricketer in typical OTT Ranveer Singh garb (read in-your-face, out-of-control psychedelia) went viral; netizens alleged that now, Dev was rehearsing for a biopic on the sartorially outrageous star.

Touche!

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 00:16 IST