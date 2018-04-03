Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Out with the old

Political watchers are keeping a close watch on internal party dynamics in both the Opposition and ruling party sides as they gear up for elections next year. Our Dilli source called in over the long weekend with some news. “Rahul has finally managed to get his way and one-by-one all of his mother’s men will be replaced by his own coterie in the run up to the elections. After his elevation, he had been pushing for this change emphatically,” he says, referring to the recent rejig that saw Ashok Gehlot taking up responsibilities as AICC general secretary from Janardan Dwivedi. “Dwivedi was part of the old trusted guard and was also known in political circles as Mrs Gandhi’s Hindi tutor. There is reason to worry for other party old hands as they will be edged out similarly as the party reinvents itself,” he continues. And the move also paves the way for the other Young Turk Sachin Pilot to be the party’s CM candidate in Rajasthan. We wonder if other youth leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Milind Deora will soon be called upon for larger roles.

JUS SAYIN’

“FY 18 ends and a new year begins for Indian markets. Watch oil, Trump, US 10 year. In India, monsoons, fiscal deficit, politics. Interest rates some move up through the year. Indian micro doing well. Equities tug of war between good micro, tough macro politics. Happy FY 19!”

— Tweeted by Uday Kotak, CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank

APRIL FOOL BAKRAS

(LtoR) Chetan Bhagat and Pritish Nandy

‘Couldn’t take it anymore. The country needs to be fixed. Joining Congress. Will be supporting their Karnataka campaign. With RG, let’s make a better India. Need your blessings in what is a big move for me.” Consummate social media maven and politically savvy bestselling author Chetan Bhagat had tweeted these words on Sunday, causing much comment. As is known for a long time now, Bhagat’s dalliances with the political fray were a point of interest: would he or would he not succumb to what were alleged to be his basic right-wing bias, and finally throw his lot in with the BJP, was the question doing the rounds in many a drawing room. Sunday’s message came as shocker to most people. Older, consummate social media maven Pritish Nandy had even retweeted the message commending Bhagat. “A brave and wise decision,” Nandy wrote.

It’s an April Fool’s joke, Pritish, we informed Nandy when we spoke about it to him on Monday morning. Look at the date he tweeted it on, we informed the poet and former Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP.

Five minutes later, our phone rang. “It was a joke and that’s why my response was deadpan,” said Nandy. “But somehow deadpan humour escapes the trolls. They want outrage or just plain rage. And I? I just don’t want to engage.”

Bhagat did not respond to our message at the time of going to press, but no doubt we will be hearing from the consummate wordsmith on the matter soon… meanwhile whether he joins the BJP, Congress or any other political party, perhaps the wordsmith meant the joke’s on us…