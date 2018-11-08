Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Smile, you’re on camera

While one Mumbai grand dame insists they have been together for the past 3-5 years, pictures of the current hot ‘new’ couple, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spotted together on the eve of Diwali, after dining at BKC’s popular Asian restaurant Yautcha, have gone viral. Apparently, the Diwali date night with close friends (who included Varun Dhawan and producer Arti Shetty amongst others) ended with the couple being ambushed, on their exit from the restaurant, by a group of waiting paparazzi and fans. As is known, the same restaurant was also the venue from where Priyanka and , what was then her rumoured ‘hot new beau’, Nick Jonas, were clicked together, going on to create a media frenzy of ‘are they–aren’t they?’ Which brings us to the matter on everyone’s mind. How on earth do the media get to know about the comings and goings of stars and when they are planning their carefully-dishevelled airport looks and their on-point perfectly coiffured post-gym exits? Do the stars or their staff inform the media as one more exercise in brand building? And more pertinently, would they even need to given that most stars command huge social media presence themselves? Or is it the press which maintains a network of sources who tip them off? Information suggests that it’s a bit of both. The stars need the media and the media needs the star, so who tips off whom varies from case-to-case. What’s more, in some cases it’s neither of them, but the other establishments which stand to gain from the exposure and association, such as restaurants, hotels and clubs, which tip off the media when a star visits and the stars are caught unaware in a potentially-dangerous frenzied situation with bystanders equally vulnerable. “Luckily, clips show that Kapoor kept his cool on Tuesday night and exchanged friendly banter with the shutterbugs, after making sure that Arora was in her car, and safe,” informs our source, adding, “But it could have become ugly and there was a shocking lack of security. Apparently, in this case, the media had received a tip off from one of the establishment’s staff members.”

Overheard

“Journalists by their very nature are not in awe of anyone. Editors are held in genial contempt and so it should be. Editors were never supposed to be matinee idols and journalists star-dazzled teeny boppers. Journalists were supposed to question everything and everybody; cynicism our best insurance policy.”

-Veteran editor and columnist, Bikram Vohra, commenting on media trends then and now.

“The Sheikh said he paid $3.4 million to spend time with four stars before telling Ahmed in April 2016 that he didn’t want him to arrange further meetings.”

-Reports in yesterday’s papers, about a case involving an acutely star-struck Sheikh and a ‘fixer’.

“Let’s face it: after the initial few meetings with them, he must have been a bit sheikh-en and stirred.”

Rahul Akerkar

Rahul Akerkar has been one of SoBo’s most popular and celebrated chefs/restaurateurs for the past two decades or so. Akerkar, who started Indigo Colaba, the flagship standalone eatery, had introduced Mumbai (and later on the rest of India) to high-quality continental and wholesome dining. And though he has long parted ways with DeGustibus Hospitality, the company he’d created and parted ways with in 2015, and is on his way to introduce his latest venture in Mumbai’s Lower Parel, this week, the chef was spotted in an exuberant new avatar during the Diwali luncheon he had hosted at his home with wife-designer Malini Akerkar. “There was a delightful spread of South Indian dishes. The fish curry was to die for. But the highlight of the occasion was evidently Rahul’s lungi dance, which we all took videos of,” informs a source. Friends will tell you that Akerker is quite the showman, especially when the camera lens is pointed at him. For years, he has popularised his signature ‘running man’ pose and has even managed to get other restaurateurs to join him in it. A quick glance on his Instagram will show you that the pose has travelled around the world with him. Now, given this, perhaps it is a turning point, and it is now the turn of ‘Akerkar lungi dance’, which will be the order of the day and his preferred camera stance? Meanwhile, the city awaits the opening of what is described as its ‘most hotly anticipated restaurant of the year’ from his stable.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 00:38 IST