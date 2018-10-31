Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Swipe, Right?

Swipe, Right?

It’s been quite a week for global superstar Priyanka Chopra. Straight after making headlines for hosting her bridal shower at Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe in New York City, the actress switched hats and fulfilled her responsibility as a businesswoman just a day later. Priyanka is said to have co-hosted an elegant sit-down dinner at the Gramercy Park Hotel to announce the impending India launch of the dating app she has invested in. “The decor was India-inspired and there was even a cycle-rickshaw as part of the scene. PC had roped in her friend Maneesh Goyal to design the standout yellow-topped dining table for the sit-down meal,” says a source. And with the menu put together by New York-based Indian celebrity chef Hari Nayak, it was a repast that had guests asking for more, we’re told. “It was a four-course Indian menu which included tandoori cauliflower steak, seared moilee with Kerala coconut cream, Kashmiri lamb chops and kheer panna cotta for dessert. PC made a lovely speech where she talked about the app and why she chose to invest in it and partner with co-founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, and also on how dating is not a popular concept in India. She said Indian’s get into relationships directly and unlike the west, don’t date someone then date someone else’,” said the source. “And how she hoped the app, which is women-focused, would change the way dating is done in India.”

As expected, the sudden offer to clear their stratospheric dues to creditors at the last minute by this top business house, in a bid to retain their heavily debt-ridden company, in the face of what looked like a done deal for a billionaire international tycoon, is the hottest topic in corporate corridors and is being called the ‘War of the Marwaris’. “This latest act is a desperate measure. If they lose this business, they will be reduced to the status of much smaller businessmen, when a decade ago, they were considered potential challengers to the biggest in the land,” said one Dalal street blowhard.

“What’s interesting is how in the days leading up to the fight, the two men had once enjoyed a pleasant relationship,” he says. “Both were known to enjoy the good life and owned super cars and yachts and mansions in St Tropez, St Moritz, Trump Tower NYC, London and Lutyen’s Delhi and both are said to be partial to glam company, especially of the female long-legged Russian variety,” he said. The last indulgence might come back to haunt the beleaguered promoter of the company, now fighting tooth and nail to retain it, with word on the block that his sudden announcement of coming up with the moolah to retain his jewel is being backed indirectly by a powerful world leader. “The supreme leader is quietly and secretly keen on grabbing the company and this new bid is masterminded by his bank as a strategy with the promoters as a front,” says the observer, adding, “However, the other party is not going to let go, as they’ve already been forced to pay huge amounts for it and their reputation is on the line,” say sources. Interestingly, the battle between the tycoons is being said to be actually waged by their sons, both said to be serious and committed young men who prefer war room corporate manoeuvring to high-flying. “It is really a fight between their young scions, while the Dads live it up on the dance floor of Anabel’s,” said the observer.

“CBI went to bed last night as a ‘caged parrot’ and woke up this morning as ‘tandoori chicken’.”

- A tweet doing the rounds on social media

Old World Style with New World Energy

Sahir Berry (left) and Savitri Singh.

The grand wedding of the Delhi-based Savitri Singh, who handles the retail wing of her grandfather, the DLF real estate tycoon KP Singh’s empire, is being reported to be stunningly decorated, according to Delhi sources. “It was like being inside an arbour of wisteria and other hanging flowers at their massive farm,” said one source, who’d attended the final Delhi leg of the celebrations. “And, the evening was suffused with music as the entire Singh clan is music obsessed, with performers like Sukhbir, Daler Mehndi, Vishal Kaushal, Guru Randhawa and a most spectacular concert by AR Rahman, which went on for nearly three hours. It can only be described as sublime,” added another Delhi grandee. What’s more, it is being said that the patriarch himself took charge of all the details. “No hotels were booked. Instead, out-of-town guests, who arrived from all over the world, especially many from Nigeria, where the bridegroom Sahir Berry is a businessman, were housed in the many fabulous Singh mansions in Lutyen’s Delh.” “The last two bashes for the younger lot were held at Umaid Bhavan and at Mehrangarh Fort, where the theme and decor were based on a kind of ‘Wakanda’, the fictional nation popularised in the recent Hollywood blockbuster Black Panther,” said the source, adding, “While the patriarch himself took some of his close friends to his home in Mussoorie.” According to sources, even here, things, though done on a lavish scale, were attended to by the family itself with the manager of the Savoy, where some guests were put up, informing that KP himself had dropped in beforehand and checked out all the rooms personally.” The Big Fat Indian Wedding might just have earned itself a new sobriquet: The Big Fat Personalised Indian wedding?

