Malavika’s Mumbaistan: The farmer wants a life

For once, that much-alluded to and oft-questioned ‘Spirit of Mumbai’ rose to the occasion. As thousands of men and women of Maharashtra’s farming community peacefully marched into the city on Sunday, having traversed 180km over six days, most of them on calloused, blistered and even bleeding feet, to draw attention to their cause, they were met by a welcoming committee of Mumbaiites bearing flowers and refreshments and succour. Students, housewives, religious groups and NGOs were seen distributing packets of snacks biscuits and water to the tired and needy.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra’s tweet.

We cannot recall a more edifying example of the city’s humanity and inclusiveness. Everywhere one looked, one came upon words of empathy and support for the marching farmers, who had chosen a non-violent and dignified way to bring attention to their dire state. “Mondays are a time to share quotes about Motivation to get to work,” industrialist Anand Mahindra had tweeted. “Over 35K farmers have walked for days to get to Mumbai. We Mumbaikars are fed by them. Seeing the elderly amongst them with calloused feet, I cannot preach about motivation. Their determination is enough of an example,” he wrote.

But their commendable peaceful arrival was not the only way the farmers won themselves enormous regard. The moment the protestors learnt their demands had been accepted by state authorities, with the same quiet dignity with which they had come, they chose to return to their villages and fields to once again toil the earth and scour the skies.

No wonder the legendary ‘Spirit of Mumbai’ had returned.

In an age when self-interest, callousness, brutality and apathy reign, this had been one of the city’s shining moments, a quiet reminder of our shared humanity.

MODERN DICTIONARY

Amnesia (n): A state of partial forgetfulness experienced by the law, which results in Hindutva goons, who attacked young women in a Mangalore pub, being acquitted for lack of evidence. (eg: In the end, amnesia let the victims down).

WEDDING BELLS

Saturday evening was a Red Letter Day for Poorna Patel, the attractive daughter of NCP leader, industrialist and erstwhile minister for civil aviation Praful Patel. It was the evening that her boyfriend, businessman Namit Soni, proposed marriage to her, and she accepted. The couple had begun dating recently and the happy event gave rise to much celebration amongst their friends. As is known, Poorna had worked with the Indian Premier League (IPL), taking care of marketing and hospitality for the cricketing extravaganza. We wish the couple well.

ENDURING FAMILY TIES

This picture is testimony to the enduring bond of family love. It features the young Jindal scion, Parth Jindal, son of Sangita and Sajjan Jindal, accompanied with wife Anushree Jasani, the only child of a well-heeled SoBo business family, along with her parents and cousin and was shot at the elegant nuptials of Amishi and Mickey Doshi’s daughter, which saw the city’s best and brightest in attendance this weekend. The Jindal couple’s wedding in 2016 had been hosted over three days in Vienna and is remembered for its extravagant style and attention to detail — the work of top wedding planner Vandana Mohan and scenographer Sumant Jaykrishnan. Guests had included Lakshmi Mittal, Uday Kotak, Natasha Poonawalla, Nita Ambani and her son Akash. The big fat destination wedding had also given rise to rumours of feuding in-laws.

Parth Jindal (second from left) with wife Anushree Jasani (extreme right) and her family.

Good to see the stories put to rest and the Jindal scion bonding with his father-in-law, reality tycoon Uday Jasani, his mother-in-law Nunu and others from his wife’s family, in such an affectionate setting.