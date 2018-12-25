Malavika’s Mumbaistan: The year in Christmas carols

Malavika’s Mumbaistan: The year in Christmas carolsmumbai Updated: Dec 25, 2018 00:32 IST
STAR WEDDING TIME
(Sung to the tune of ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’)
O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant,
Come ye, O come ye, It’s Star Wedding Time
Come and behold them, decked the stars of Bollywood
O come, and click a selfie
O come, dance to their songs
O come, in your designer wear
It’s star wedding time
WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT THAT THE KHANS COULD HAVE FLOPPED?
(Sung to the tune of ‘The First Noel’)
The first Khan flop was not expected
Took all by surprise as in beds did they lay;
In beds where they lay and were fast asleep
On a cold Friday evening, their prayers did not keep
O flop, big flop, big big flop,
Who would have thought that the Khans could have flopped...
NATIONAL POLLING DAY IS NOT TOO FAR AWAY
(Sung to the tune of ‘God Rest You Merry Gentlemen’)
God rest you merry, gentlemen,
Let nothing you dismay,
Remember national polling day
Is not too far away
To save us all from demagogues
And others of their ilk.
O tidings of comfort and joy,
Comfort and joy,
O tidings of comfort and joy!
THE KING OF GOOD TIMES
(Sung to the tune of ‘Away in a Manger’)
Away in a manger, no prop for his head
The King of Good times will lay down in bed
His lawyers still fighting, but jurists defer
And his date of extradition
Is drawing near
The debts are mounting
The media does bay
And the King of Good Times
Now he says he’ll pay
THEY’RE MAKING A LIST
(Sung to the tune of ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’)
Oh! You better watch out,
You better not cry,
You better not pout,
I’m telling you why:
The thought police are coming to town!
They’re making a list,
They’re checking it twice,
Gonna find out who’s naughty or nice.
The thought police are coming to town!
They see what you are eating
They know what calls you make
They know when you’ve been bad or good,
So be good for goodness sake!
So...You better watch out, You better not cry
You better not pout, I’m Telling you why.
The thought police are coming to town.
RAGA, THE CONGRESS LEADER
(Sung to the tune of ‘Rudolf the Red-nosed Reindeer’)
RaGa, the Congress leader
Had a very shiny nose.
And if you ever saw him,
You would even say it glows.
All of the other leaders
Used to laugh and call him names.
They never let poor RaGa
Take part in political games.
Then one foggy Christmas eve
Sonia came to say:
“RaGa with your nose so bright,
Won’t you guide my sleigh tonight?”
Then all the leaders loved him
As they shouted out with glee:
“RaGa the Congress leader
You’ll go down in history!”
DESIGNER’S CHILD
(Sung to the tune of ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’)
Hark! The Toodles KJO sings
Glory to his new born thing
With cell CAM in hand, no mercy mild
He pokes fun at friends and foes alike
Toodles to ye designer’s child
Toodles to his shoes divine
Kirron and Malaika cringe
But nothing will stop the Toodles King
With his words dripped in bile
He will mock their clothes and style
Hark! The Toodles KJO thing
Glory to his new born thing
THE NATION WANTS TO KNOW
(Sung to the tune of ‘Joy to the World’)
Joy to the world! The Nation wants to know
Let earth receive her King;
Let every TV set prepare Him room,
The Nation wants to Know
The Nation Wants to Know
The Nation, the Nation, the Nation wants to Know.
STILL TRAVELLING
(Sung to the tune of ‘We Three Kings’)
We three kings of Orient are
Nirav, Lalit and Mallya
Cricket fields and sports cars, airlines and diamonds
They’re always around us, never too far
We’re Kings of fortune, Kings of power
Surrounded by beauties and by stars
Westward leading, still travelling
London New York, even Zanzibar
Born each one to a kingdom large
With planes and horses and many a car
Westward leading, still travelling,
London, New York and even Zanzibar.
First Published: Dec 25, 2018 00:32 IST