Man arrested for giving Rs 2 lakh contract to murder his uncle

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 00:51 IST

The crime branch in Palghar arrested a 32-year-old Nalasopara resident on Sunday for allegedly giving a contract of ₹2 lakh to kill his uncle over business rivalry. A case was registered in Nalasopara police station on September 7 after the police received a tip-off that Mithilesh Gupta alias Mounty, had given a contract to one Ajay Vidlan and his two associates to kill Gupta’s uncle Roshanlal Gupta, 60.

Along with Gupta and Vidlan, the crime branch arrested Parvez Ansari, Firoz Ansari and Rizwan Khan who were involved in the plot. A sixth accused, Mangalu Gupta, who helped to conduct a recce, is still wanted in the case.

“Mithilesh was suffering losses in his business and fell ill in March. He contacted a priest who advised him that his uncle had done black magic on him,” said Jitendra Vankoti, police officer of Palghar crime branch.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 00:15 IST