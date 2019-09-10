e-paper
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019

Man arrested for giving Rs 2 lakh contract to murder his uncle

Along with Gupta and Vidlan, the crime branch arrested Parvez Ansari, Firoz Ansari and Rizwan Khan who were involved in the plot. A sixth accused, Mangalu Gupta, who helped to conduct a recce, is still wanted in the case.

mumbai Updated: Sep 10, 2019 00:51 IST
Manish K Pathak
Mumbai
The crime branch in Palghar arrested a 32-year-old Nalasopara resident on Sunday for allegedly giving a contract of ₹2 lakh to kill his uncle over business rivalry.
The crime branch in Palghar arrested a 32-year-old Nalasopara resident on Sunday for allegedly giving a contract of ₹2 lakh to kill his uncle over business rivalry. A case was registered in Nalasopara police station on September 7 after the police received a tip-off that Mithilesh Gupta alias Mounty, had given a contract to one Ajay Vidlan and his two associates to kill Gupta’s uncle Roshanlal Gupta, 60.

“Mithilesh was suffering losses in his business and fell ill in March. He contacted a priest who advised him that his uncle had done black magic on him,” said Jitendra Vankoti, police officer of Palghar crime branch.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 00:15 IST

