Man arrested from Delhi for cheating businessmen

mumbai

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 00:39 IST

Thane A 45-year-old man was arrested from Delhi over several cheating cases registered against him. He and his wife have been cheating people by approaching businessmen and assuring them of cheap materials for their business. They would take lakhs of rupees from them and run away.

Sunil Jagtiyani was arrested but his wife is still absconding.

Prakash Londe, senior police inspector from Mahatma Phule police station, said, “Recently, we received a complaint from a businessman that the accused befriended him and promised a dumper and a crane for ₹16 lakh.”

The police traced his phone and arrested him on Friday.