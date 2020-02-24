e-paper
Man bludgeoned to death in Dahisar

mumbai Updated: Feb 24, 2020 00:32 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustantimes
         

Dahisar police registered a case of murder on Sunday after a 35-year-old man, who runs a paan shop, was found dead with his head bludgeoned, near his residence in Dahisar (East) on Saturday night. Police suspect someone known to the victim is behind the crime and are investigating the case, saying that robbery might not be the motive.

Ashok Kumar Morya’s body was found near a Metro construction site near Rawalpada. Cops suspect his head was bludgeoned with a stone. The body was taken to Bhagwati Hospital for autopsy on Sunday and was later handed over to his relatives.

