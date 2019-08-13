Man booked for running over dog in Palghar

mumbai

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 00:03 IST

Saphale police have booked the bus driver of a tourist company for allegedly running over a dog on Sunday evening in Palghar.

The dog, which was being cared for by an animal welfare centre, was killed while being taken for a walk. No arrest had been made in the case so far.

Kailash Labad, caretaker of an animal welfare centre in Lalthane, was taking eight dogs for their evening walk near the centre’s premises, when a speeding bus ran over one of the dogs. Labad said the driver, who is yet to be identified, fled the spot in the bus after the incident.

Sandip Sanap, assistant police inspector of Saphale police station, said, “We have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding in a public way) and 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also sections under the Animal Cruelty Act,1960 against the driver.”

