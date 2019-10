Man dies in car crash at Kalwa

mumbai

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 01:08 IST

Thane A 37-year-old man from Bhiwandi died his car crashed into a divider at Kalwa on Tuesday night. “Sajid Ali Ansari, a resident of Gaibinagar, Bhiwandi, was driving when his four-wheeler rammed into a divider at Kharegaon. Ansari was taken to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead on arrival,” said an officer from Kalwa police station. The case has been registered against Ansari for rash driving, said the officer.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 01:08 IST