Home / Mumbai News / Man duped of ₹13 lakh on pretext of KYC update

Man duped of ₹13 lakh on pretext of KYC update

mumbai Updated: Dec 30, 2019 00:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Thane A top executive of a company from Ambernath, Thane was allegedly duped of ₹13 lakh on the pretext of updating his Know Your Customer (KYC) information on an e-commerce payment system, police said on Sunday.

The 60-year-old victim, a resident of Vartak Nagar, has lodged a complaint with the police, based on which a case was registered against two persons, identified as Rahul Sharma and Rohit Sharma, a police officer said.

“The victim is a managing director of a machinery manufacturing company. A few days back, he got a call on his mobile and the callers (Sharmas) told him that they need some information as the KYC of his account needs to be updated. Believing them, he provided the information to them,” the officer said.

“They also asked him to make a token transaction of ₹1 from his Paytm account for verification. He did so. However, on December 24, he received a series of messages on his phone informing him that ₹13,09,911 had been deducted from his two bank accounts linked to the account,” he said.

A case has been registered against the accused duo under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC and the Information Technology (IT) Act, police said.

