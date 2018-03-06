Man from Thane commits suicide after stepdaughters file a rape complaint against him

A 43-year-old cab driver committed suicide after his two stepdaughters lodged a complaint against him, alleging that he molested and raped them over the past few years.

The two sisters, aged 15 and 18, approached the police on Sunday.

The police, who were searching for him, later came to know that he had committed suicide in Palghar by jumping in front of a train.

He had gotten married to the girls’ mother in 2013 and agreed to take care of the two girls.

“The girls have alleged that the elder daughter was molested and raped since 2014. A few years ago, the younger daughter was also molested and raped on several occasions,” said a police officer from Shrinagar police station.

Sulbha Patil, senior police inspector from Shrinagar police station, said, “We came to know that the man had committed suicide on Monday night by jumping in front of running train at Palghar.”

“His wife informed us and we confirmed this with the Palghar police. We are yet to get an official statement from the Palghar police,” said Patil.

“The girls have alleged that they were threatened and beaten up. They were scared to lodge a complaint before. On Friday, the man lured his younger stepdaughter over ice cream and took her to an isolated place and allegedly raped her. It was then that the elder daughter decided to approach the police,” added Patil.