Man held for allegedly raping 9-year-old daughter in Dombivli

mumbai

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:56 IST

Ramnagar police here have registered a rape case against a man who allegedly tried to sexually harass his nine-year-old daughter. The accused has been arrested while further investigation is on.

The nine-year-old girl’s mother is suffering from tuberculosis for the last one year. Her condition recently deteriorated and she shifted with her daughter to her mother’s house nearby. The accused, who works as a daily wager, was alone at home and had no job. The girl would visit both the houses but would stay with mother at night.

Suresh Aher, senior police inspector of Ramnagar police station, said, “On Thursday, the girl went to her father’s house to play. The accused was asleep, though on seeing the girl he woke up, locked the door and allegedly tried to rape her. The girl, however, managed to escape from his clutches and ran to her grandmother’s house. She narrated the incident to them here grandparents, who later registered a complaint.”

The police have registered a case under IPC 376 and several sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.