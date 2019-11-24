e-paper
Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Man held with ₹4.85-lakh purple ecstasy drug in Malad

mumbai Updated: Nov 24, 2019 23:51 IST
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

A 25-year-old man was arrested by the anti-narcotic cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch for possessing 97 purple-coloured MDMA tablets, also known as ecstasy, worth ₹4.85 lakh, on Saturday. Continuing its crackdown against substance abuse among the youth, the ANC identified rising sales of purple ecstasy tablets outside college campuses and malls in the city.

According to the police, the arrested accused, Utkarsh Prashant Patange, is a resident of Malad (West). He was arrested by officers of the Kandivli unit on Saturday behind the Inorbit Mall. “We arrested Patange, who is a peddler, and are now in search of the kingpin who is supplying the drug, which has recently arrived in the market,” said Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police, ANC. A case has been registered against Patange under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1985.

Police found 97 purple ecstasy tablets worth ₹4,85,000. “The accused alleged that he used to mostly sell it outside college campuses and at malls in the city,” added Lande.

