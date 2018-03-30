Man killed in road mishap in Thane, auto driver booked

The Kapurbawdi police have booked an autorickshaw driver after he ran over a 53-year-old bus driver at Majiwada, Thane on Wednesday afternoon. The number plate of the auto has been identified and the police have given a letter to the regional transport office (RTO) to get more information about the driver.

The victim, identified as Jacob Nadar,53, is a resident of Thane. He was crossing the road when the rickshaw driver lost control of his vehicle and ran over Nadar. When the incident took place, Nadar was accompanied by a friend, who escaped injuries.

Nadar suffered multiple injuries to his head and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. After the police recorded the statement of Nadar’s friend, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

“The accident took place on Wednesday and the victim died on Thursday during the treatment. We have registered a case against the auto driver and will arrest him soon,” said a police officer from Kapurbawdi police station.

A similar incident took place on Thursday, when a constable from the Thane Anti-Terrorism Squad lost control over his vehicle while driving towards Wagle Estate from Kapurbawdi bridge. However, no was injured in the accident. The accused, Vijay Mandwale, 32, was produced in court and then released on bail.

“Mandwale had gone to drop a police officer in the Kasarvadavali area. He was on his way to Wagle Estate to park the four- wheeler,” said V Darekar, senior police inspector from Kapurbawdi police station. “The other four-wheeler belongs to an advocate. After recording the statement of the advocate’s driver, a case was registered against Mandwale,” said Darekar.