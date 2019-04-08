Man kills wife for working on holiday

A 38-year-old man has been booked after he allegedly strangled his wife, identified as Rekha Pagare, 35, at their home in Ulhasnagar on Sunday. The accused, Dilip Pagare, did not like the fact that his wife worked as a domestic help. On Sunday, he got into an argument with her while she was leaving for work after Gudi Padwa celebrations.

