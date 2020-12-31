e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Man poses as NGO exec, dupes woman of ₹60K

Man poses as NGO exec, dupes woman of ₹60K

mumbai Updated: Dec 31, 2019 23:18 IST

A 37-year-old woman who was trying to help her 47-year-old neighbour to put her cat up for adoption online, was duped of ₹59,490 by a cyber fraudster who impersonated an executive of an animal adoption NGO.

According to Kandivli police, the complainant is an insurance agent and lives in Kandivli with her husband. The complainant stated that her neighbour had asked for help to register online with the NGO.

“She asked her neighbour to fill the form, as she was not tech savvy,” a police officer said.

The complainant agreed, and was then sent an online link that directed her to an e-wallet account page.

The fraudster asked for her account details and to make a payment of ₹10 as a registration fee. Later, a total of eight transactions took place, and altogether, ₹59,490 was withdrawn from the complainant’s account. The fraudster then cut the phone call. The unidentified fraudster has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act for identity theft and impersonation using computer resource.

