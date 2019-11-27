Mumbai man sets wife on fire over suspected extramarital relationship

mumbai

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 14:00 IST

A man has been arrested for setting his wife on fire in front of their three-year-old son in Mumbai’s Bandra over a suspected extramarital relationship, police said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old man identified as Mohammed Akhlaq Nasim Qureshi was arrested on Tuesday evening and will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

According to police officials, neighbours of Akhlaq tried to stop the fight and save the 23-year-old Maryam Qureshi late on Monday night but it did not help. When they saw Maryam on fire inside Akhlaq’s house, the neighbours contacted the police control room.

A team of Bandra police officials rushed to the spot and took Maryam to Bhabha Hospital where she was declared brought dead on arrival.

Akhlaq told police officials after his arrest that they were married for the last five years, but the quarrels with his wife started about three months back.

Akhlaq said he had gone to his native place in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar for some work leaving his wife and son in Mumbai. When he came back, he learnt that his wife was having an extramarital affair with a man from the neighbourhood.

“Since then the fights between them happened on a regular basis. Akhlaq became so suspicious that he used to doubt his wife even when she went to the market,” said a police officer from Bandra police station.

Akhlaq fought with Maryam on Monday night over the same issue and in a fit of rage picked up a can of kerosene and poured it on her before setting her on fire.

“We arrested him under section 302 and 201 of Indian Penal Code and today we will produce him before the court for his police custody remand,” added the officer.